Marjorie L. Fredenburg, 93, of Sayre passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Elderwood in Waverly, New York.
She was predeceased by her parents, Harry F. and Ora M. Roe Little; her husband of 54 years, Earl Fredenburg; her siblings, William Little, Glenn Little, Harry Ford Little, Charles Little, Alice Howland, Clara Vincent and Betty Gill; and her grandson-in-law, Mark Ward.
Marge is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Scott) Slater, of Athens; grandchildren, Allison Ward of Chemung and Jaclyn (Derek) Mackie of Athens; great grandchildren, Tyler (Nikki) Schutt, Mackenzie Schutt, Miller Mackie, Linden Mackie and Anya Mackie; and her great-great granddaughter, Delaney Schutt; sister-in-law, Lois Little; along with several nieces and nephews.
Marjorie was born in Lowman, New York and attended the one room school house in Lowman before attending Wellsburg School until she went to work at Fairway Spring Company in Horseheads where she worked for 40 years, retiring in 1986. She then helped her daughter in her wall paper business. She was always working. She enjoyed her animals. Marge was a past member of the Athens United Methodist Church.
A time of calling will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
A memorial service to honor Marge’s life will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly with her great grandson, Rev. Tyler Schutt officiating and burial held on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, PA. For those unable to attend the services we will Live Stream the services at 11 a.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations may be made in Marge’s name to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892 of the Alzheimer’s Association. For those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Marge’s family, you may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com