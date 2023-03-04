Julia K. Finnegan, 81, of Sayre passed away peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Sayre Health Care in Sayre, Pa.
Julia was predeceased by her parents; brother, Tommy; and sisters, Alice Derby and Kathie Pitman.
She is survived by her brothers, Richard and Mike Kipling and Andy Phelps; her children Bill, Linda (Timm) Shores and Becky (Jeff) Lantz; her grandchildren, Josh Fries, Jessica Frivold, Nick Shores, Julie Fernandez and Samantha Lantz; her great grandchildren, Aden, Olivia, Emily, Bennett and Eli. She took much joy in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
After graduating from Towanda High School in 1959, she worked briefly at the Pentagon in Washington DC. After that, she worked 25+ years for the State of Pennsylvania at the Bradford County Board of Assistance office in Towanda, retiring once only to return to work and retire again. She was an avid seamstress and quilter and lover of all animals. After retirement she was an active member of the Endless Mountains Quilt Guild. Always willing to serve others unconditionally, including volunteering endless hours at numerous organizations. Was also a paramedic with the Wysox Ambulance Association and a longstanding member of the Keystone Baptist Church.
She will be greatly missed by many.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
A funeral service to honor Julia’s life will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Pastor Tyson Wahl officiating and burial to follow at Wysox Cemetery in Wysox, PA.