Betty Mae Murtland, 99, of Sayre, PA died Friday, May 13, 2022.
Born May 3, 1923 and raised on her family farm on Ekastown Road in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Matthew D. Thrower and Margaret S. Thrower. She attended a one-room schoolhouse before graduating and moving on to Butler High School in Butler, Pennsylvania. There she met her future husband, Albert Meade Murtland of Meridian, Pennsylvania. They married on July 14, 1950 and spent 49 years together before Albert’s passing in 2000.
Betty’s faith, home, family, and community were her focus in life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved her family dearly and spending time with them was always important to her. She was a long-time member of the Sayre Presbyterian Church where she served as a session member. When the Valley Presbyterian churches combined as one, she continued her membership with the Valley United Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the Eastern Star.
Betty was an active member of the Guthrie Healthcare System’s Board of Trustees and served on two boards – the House of Hope and the GHS Community Benefit Committee. In 2000, she was invited to serve as a board member of the Bradford/Tioga County Housing Authority, a seat once filled by her late husband.
She is predeceased by her husband; Dr. A. Meade Murtland, sisters; Jean Thrower and Grace Swartz and brothers; Thomas Thrower and Ralph Thrower.
Betty is survived by her children; Meade T. Murtland (Kimberly Munsell) of Sayre, PA and Melissa (Joseph Mastrantuono) Murtland of Endwell, NY, grandchildren’ Erick (Jenna) Murtland, Adam (Lindsey) Murtland, and Joel Murtland Mastrantuano, great-grandchildren; Leah, Isaac, Evelyn, Juliet, Brooks, Alexander, and Miller, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins from the Saxonburg area.
Funeral services were held at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home on Monday, May 16 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Sharan Knoell officiating.
Burial was on Wednesday, May 18 in Westminster Cemetery, Saxonburg, PA following the family service in Saxonburg, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Betty’s memory to Guthrie House of Hope, Valley United Presbyterian Church in Waverly, NY, or Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Sarver, PA.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sayre Healthcare Center and Guthrie Hospice for the excellent care Betty received while she was a resident there.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.