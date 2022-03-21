Dennis E. Shipman, 70, of Waverly, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 peacefully at home.
He was predeceased by his parents, Edwin and Evelyn Dean Shipman.
Denny is survived by his children, Don (Christina) Shipman of Lockwood, Joe (Rosemary) Shipman of Waverly and Kathy (Edward) Younkin of Jersey Shore, PA; siblings, Gerald (Phyllis) Shipman of Athens and Linda Shipman of Sayre; his grandchildren, Brooke Shipman, Logan Shipman, Michael Shipman, Ella Shipman and Bristol Younkin; his nieces, Jeannean Holland and Deanna Shipman; along with several cousins.
Denny was born and raised in Waverly and graduated from Waverly High School in the Class of 1971. He loved cars and his mechanic career began early starting work at 16 at Horns Garage in Waverly, and onto Walkers Ford to Ferris Ford and finally working for Ron Keene before starting his own garage, Denny Shipmans Garage for over 25 years. He loved racing, he bagan by drag racing from 1969 to 1972, before building and racing his street stock #01 at Chemung Speedrome from 1972 to 1978.
The family will hold a celebration of Denny's life at a later date and burial will be at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens.