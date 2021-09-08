Loretta Rae Jones, 88, of Athens, Pa., formerly of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital, following an extended illness.
She was born in Derrick City, Pa., on Aug. 1, 1933, to the late William N. Hovey and Ruby I. Morrical.
Loretta was employed as a waitress with Covey’s Riverside, staying on when the inn was sold and became Lola’s Riverside Inn, and O’Brien’s in Waverly. She also was employed for a time with Century 21. While living in Florida, she volunteered with the Good Samaritans. Loretta was a member of the Red Hat Society.
She was a licensed pilot and enjoyed traveling, especially going on cruises. Loretta was an avid NASCAR fan and was loyal to the Earnhardt family. She also enjoyed making projects out of stained glass, crocheting, and lawn bowling.
She is predeceased by her husband Richard Lee Jones, son Bruce Eugene Morris, brother Leroy Joseph Hovey, and sister Julie McKeown.
Loretta is survived by children Linda Ferraro and her husband, Tom, Mark Morris, Janet Danley, and Danny Jones, eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In keeping with Loretta’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.