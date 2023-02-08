Floyd C. Williams passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2023, at Robert Packer Hospital.
Floyd was born on April 28, 1932, in Ashley, Pa., to Floyd C. Williams, Sr. and Catherine Hughes Williams.
Floyd graduated from Ashley High School in 1950 where he was active in athletics, lettering in football, basketball and baseball. In his senior year, the Ashley High School basketball team was state runner up. Floyd then graduated from Bloomsburg State Teacher’s College with a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Education. While in college, he played football for the Bloomsburg Huskies, where they won two Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship titles. Floyd also served in the Army 101st Airborne and was stationed in Japan.
Floyd moved to Sayre in 1957 for a teaching position in the Sayre School District where he taught for two years before taking a teaching position in the Waverly School District. He worked in Waverly schools for 32 years before retiring in 1992. While working in Waverly, he was the Principal at Ithaca Street and Lincoln Street schools. Floyd truly enjoyed working with children and was often seen greeting them on their way into school and as they left for the day.
His love of sports and teaching led him to coach basketball at Sayre High School for several seasons. He was an assistant basketball coach under Jay Hutchison for the team that won the District Title in 1961. Floyd also coached football at Sayre High School for several seasons.
In 1958, Floyd met Joy Hudock, a Registered Nurse from Sayre, and they married on Aug. 15, 1959, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sayre. The two were deeply devoted to each other and were married for 62 years. Their love and commitment to each other has been a true inspiration for their family members and friends.
God blessed Floyd and Joy with three children and were also blessed to have a son-in-law and daughter-in-law. Beth (Tom) Ask, Douglas (Shari) Williams, and David Williams. Floyd was so proud of his grandchildren: Tyler (Krista) Williams, Nathan Williams, Matthew Williams, Eric Ask and Elayna Ask. He loved spending time with his wife Joy, children and grandchildren, and was always happy to have a reason to be together whether it be for holidays, birthdays, sporting events, hunting, camping, concerts, recitals, or just to spend time with each other. He loved coaching his son’s Little League teams and basketball teams which he did for several seasons. He enjoyed spending many hours in the back yard teaching his children and grandchildren games and athletic skills.
Floyd was active in his community. He was a PIAA football official for 23 years. He was a member of the Valley Lions Club for many years and served as President for a few terms. He was also on the Board of Directors for Penn York Opportunities, volunteered for Valley Meals on Wheels, and was a Board member for Sayre Little League. Floyd was also a Mason with Rural Amity Lodge #70.
Floyd was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church for over 60 years. He taught Sunday School for many years, served many terms on the church council, and lent a helping hand wherever needed. Floyd truly enjoyed helping others. He was a loving, devoted father and husband who could always be depended upon. He deeply loved and served his family well and he will be an inspiration for family, friends, and future generations. He will be greatly missed by all who have learned from his wonderful example of commitment and loyalty.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins Street, Sayre, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Melinda Artman officiating. Burial with military honors to follow at Tioga Point Cemetery.
Floyd’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the 5th floor healthcare team at Robert Packer Hospital who did an outstanding job — their caring hearts, professionalism and compassion were exemplary.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John Lutheran Church in Sayre.
The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Those wishing may leave online condolences or send flowers by visiting www.lowewryfuneralhome.com