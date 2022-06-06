Janice L. Donahue McCracken, 59, of Waverly passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 unexpectedly at home.
Janice is survived by her parents, Gerald and Norma Havlen Donahue of Waverly; sisters, Jackie (Glenn) Rogers and Jodie (Gary) Oliver; nieces and nephews, Meagan (Dan) Davis, Tyler (Amy) Hopkins, Kyle (Jeanna) Hopkins, Kaitlyn (Eric) Auffhammer, Alyssia (Amy) Gladden, Heather Seager and Trey (Rochelle) Seager; great nieces and nephews, Taylor, James, Shane, Alison, Colton, Jackson, Brielle, Bryce, Nicholas, Payton, Claire, Chase and Chance.
Janice was born in Elmira and was raised in Van Etten, New York where she graduated from Spencer-Van Etten High School, Class of 1981 with honors. She went on to attend Wells College and graduate in 1985 with her Bachelor’s Degree. After graduation she moved to Boston, MA before returning to the Van Etten and worked for Integrated Acquisition and Development in Ithaca for 20 years, where she worked her way up to Vice President. She later worked for Guthrie in Sayre as a CNA.
A time of gathering will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial service to honor Jan’s life will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. For those unable to attend the service, we will Live Stream the service at 11 a.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Jan’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.