Everett John Greeno, 69, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023 with his family by his side at Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Elmira, NY.
He was born on April 11, 1954 in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late George, Sr. and Laura (Arnold) Greeno.
Everett was a graduate of Athens High School, and loved his Athens Bulldogs. He continued to follow all the local sports. He was employed as a Pressman with the Morning Times and Evening Times for over 40 years, prior to retiring.
He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Everett was always supportive of his grandchildren, and especially loved attending all of their sporting events. He was an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were the New York Yankees and New York Giants. Everett loved racing, baseball, and football. He loved going to car shows and watching NASCAR.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother George Greeno, Jr., and sister Sylvia Greeno Olmstead.
Everett is survived by his children Laura (Heather) Clark of Gillett and Brittany (Alex) Boggs of Loris, SC, his grandchildren Paige, Seneca, Gessenia, Deven, Riley, and Liberty, and his great grandson Tanner. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Gloria and Francis Lincoln, brother and sister-in-law Randy and Nicky Greeno, brother Kevin Greeno, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 11 a.m. to noon at Sayre Christian Church, 427 South Keystone Avenue, Sayre, PA. Funeral services will follow at the church at noon with Rev. Paula Kraus and Rev. James Donahoo co-officiating.
Burial will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Everett’s name to: Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses.
