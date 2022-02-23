Carolyn A. Oakley, 86, of Waverly passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
She was predeceased by her adopted parents, Walter and Margaret Bowman; her birth mother, Mildred Latorrey Purple; her husbands, Harry Oakley and Clarence Vandenburgh.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Peggy VanDenburgh of CT, Debra Vandenburgh of Owego and David (Elisabeth) VanDenburgh; sister-in-law, Kathy Bowman; grandchildren, Kimberly Howe, Amber (Mark) Russell, Scott VanDenburgh, Ryan VanDenburgh, Nicole Coredo, Erica Baylor and Brittany Morazes; great grandchildren, Jakob, Devon, Autum, Lucas, William, Kingstyn, Caleb, Myarose, Mason, Cameron, Carter, Maria, Piper, Grace and Paige; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carolyn was a devout Christian who worked as a surgical tech and was a substitute art teacher. She enjoyed doing her arts and crafts, teaching Sunday school watching old movies and Little House on the Prairie. She would gather the kids and take the kids to Awanna. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sayre.
A memorial service to honor Carolyn's life will be held on Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 221 N. Elmer Ave, Sayre, Pennsylvania with Pastor Robert Nacci officiating.