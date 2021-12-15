Edward L. Richie (Ned), 89, of Chemung passed away on Friday, Dec. 10 after declining health due to Parkinson’s Disease.
He was born on Aug. 2, 1932, to Comly B. and Emma B. Richie in Camden, N.J.
He spent his early years in New Jersey and Greenbelt, Md., before moving to West Chester, Pa. He graduated from Westtown School in 1950 and went on to the Temple University School of Pharmacy. At the urging of his good friend, Chris, he went on a blind date to the ballet with Alberta Hatmaker of Philadelphia. It was a match made in heaven and they were married on Aug. 27, 1960. The couple lived in Philadelphia until moving to Wilmington, Del., in 1961 to be closer to his job as a pharmacist at Cappeau’s Drug Store. They remained in Wilmington for many years and raised their family before moving to Smyrna, Del., to a nice house backing up to Duck Creek.
After retirement, Ned was able to really enjoy his hobbies of gardening and building stone walls, creating beautiful stained glass, collecting art, listening to classical music and enjoying nature. Biking was always a fun pursuit, including a 750-mile ride with a group of young friends calling themselves “The American Youth Hostel Group.”
In 2005, Ned and Alberta joined their daughter Linda and her husband Dave on their hobby farm in Chemung. Once in New York, they discovered the wonderful museums in Corning and became frequent patrons of CMOG, Rockwell and the West End Gallery. He also became quite skilled at creating intricate, colorful designs in adult coloring books.
Ned was predeceased by his parents, his sister Priscilla (James) Keene, and his granddaughter Andrea Guindon.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Alberta Richie; daughter Linda (David) Guindon; sons James (Eileen) Richie and Kevin (Gina Marie) Richie; granddaughters Megan (Douglas) Couden, Erin (Steve) Armstrong and Olivia DeLuca Leh; great-grandsons Jacob (Lupe) Couden, Dillan Couden, Noah Couden, Bennet Couden, Maxwell Couden and Lionel Couden; niece Julie Keene (Chris) Eskesen; great-nephew Ian Keene Eskesen.
A memorial service will be held in the near future at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ned’s memory may be made to Westtown School, 975 Westtown Rd., West Chester, PA 19382.