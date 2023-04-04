Carol E. Nash of Athens, 91, joined her husband in heaven on March 31, 2023. Carol was born on May 29, 1931, to her late parents Andrew and Dorothy Karpinski of Nanticoke, Pa.
She is a 1948 graduate of Newport High School in Wanamie, Pa. She married Donald W. Nash on May 30, 1950, commencing sixty years together until Don’s death in 2010. They resided in Nichols, NY from 1957 until moving to Athens in 1986.
In addition to her parents and Don, she is predeceased by her parents and Don. She is predeceased by her brothers Dr. Andrew Karpinski and John Karpinski.
She is survived by her sons Dr. Donald Nash, Jr. (Michaelene) of Binghamton and David (Mary) Nash of Indianapolis; her daughter Debra (Gregg) Jorissen of Tampa; grandchildren Michele Nash, Sean Nash, Eric Nash, Derek Starr, and Tiffany Starr; great-grandson Conlan Starr-Brown; sister Janet (Joseph) Molski of Wanamie; sister-in-law Dorothy Karpinski of Bloomsburg, Pa., and several nieces and nephews.
Carol was well-known in the Athens community and will be sorely missed by her friends and neighbors.
At the family’s request, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Carol’s memory to the Stray Haven Animal Shelter 194 Shepard Rd. Waverly, NY 14892 or to a charity of your choice.