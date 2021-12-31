Patricia Burns Haggerty, 94, of Jupiter, Fla., passed peacefully into her eternal home with her Lord, on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at Addington Place in Jupiter, Fla., where she had resided for the past year and a half.
A celebration of life Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Vero Beach, Fla. on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 10 a.m. A Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Crestlawn Cemetery. The funeral service will also be available for viewing afterward on www.forevermissed.com/patricia-haggerty/about.
Patricia was born in Athens, Pa., on April 6, 1927, the fifth of seven children born to William and Olive Herrick Burns. She attended Epiphany Catholic Church and school and graduated from Athens High School in 1945.
Pat, as she was known, then attended Mansfield State Teacher’s College and married her high school sweetheart, Glenn Haggerty, on Dec. 23, 1949. The couple returned to Athens, Pa., where Pat served as a substitute teacher and tutor. Together with Glenn, they raised eight children.
In 1965, Pat and family relocated to Florida, where she completed her teacher’s certification and taught first grade at Merrill Road Elementary School in Jacksonville and Addison Mizner Elementary School in Boca Raton, Fla. until 1975.
She then joined her husband in forming and developing Haggerty Realty Inc. of Boca Raton. Pat and Glenn’s real estate ventures continued to the present date and include ownership of The Pocahontas in downtown Vero Beach.
Pat was a member of the Irish Society of Boca Raton, and enjoyed dancing with Glenn, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she loved deeply.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Glenn (93), her eight children, Bill, Colleen, Bob, Karen, Brian, Matt, Dan and Brenda, 27 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her grandson, Glenn Max Systermans and her six brothers, Bob, Bill, Jack, Don, Paul and Tom, four of whom served with distinction in the military during WWII.