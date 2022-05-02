Erok R. “Rocky” VanDyke, 40, of Waverly, NY, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at home with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on March 24, 1982, in Olean, NY, the son of Paula Brown VanDyke and the late Gerald VanDyke Jr.
Erok retired from the Air Force after 21 years of service achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. He was a solutions specialist for Verizon at Consumer Square in Big Flats, NY. Erok loved playing numerous sports. He loved football and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. Erok was a coach for many sports in the Valley area. He was very proud of being a husband and a father. Erok loved all his family and was an all-around family man. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends whom he loved and encouraged them all to get together for numerous events.
He is predeceased by his father Gerald VanDyke Jr. and his brother-in-law John Lombardo.
Erok is survived by his mother Paula Brown VanDyke, his spouse of 13 years Chelsea Bloss VanDyke, children Trent, Gideon, and Keira VanDyke, brothers Tre (Lisa) VanDyke, David VanDyke, Jason (Roselyn) VanDyke, Michael VanDyke, sisters Elizabeth (Mark) Rice, and Jennifer Lombardo, brother-in-law Dustin Bloss, sister-in law Andrea “Peanut” (Bryan “Ted”) Richardson, mother-in-law and father-in-law Teresa and Dan Bloss and grandmother-in-law Jane Foley. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Erok’s memory to Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 South #510, Herriman, Utah 84096
As Erok would always say “Always be part of the solution, not part of the problem. Get out there and make a difference no matter what. There is always something to live and fight for.”