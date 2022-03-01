John C. Compton passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24. A private graveside service for family will be held at Perry Memorial Gardens with Rev. Parker Agnew officiating. Private burial will follow. The Memorial Service will be on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Perry Presbyterian Church in Perry, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care Options of Warner Robins, www.hcoga.com, or to Perry Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Compton was born in Waverly, New York to the late Cecil and Dorthea Miller Compton. He was a long time member of Perry Presbyterian Church. John retired in 1994 as a contractor for IBM at Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, GA. He spent many years as a Sunday School teacher, loved to learn new things, could fix anything, and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Joyce Dauwe Compton of Perry, children, John T. Compton of Perry, Tracey (Allen) Zumbach of Madison, Al, Trent (Elizabeth) Compton of Warner Robins, Johanna (Jim) Wessells of Newnan, ten grandchildren, Bryan (Stephanie) Zumbach, Abby Zumbach, Ruth, Josephine, Rebecca and Stan Compton, Karen, Sam, Hanna and Kate Wessells, two great grandchildren, Walter and Isaac Zumbach, sister, Bonnie (Jerry) Diver and several nieces and nephews,
