Softly in the morning, you heard a gentle call, you took the hand God offered you and quietly left us all ... Virginia “Ginny” (Bostwick) Temple, 74, of Waverly, NY passed away on Thursday morning, April 28, 2022 at the Elderwood Health Care Facility following a battle with Cancer. Ginny was born on December 16, 1947 in Waverly, NY a daughter of the late Edward and Winifred (Staple) Bostwick. She attended school in Waverly and many will remember Ginny for her kind and generous heart as she served as a volunteer at the Robert Packer Hospital, the Waverly Moose and the Sons of Italy. Ginny was a talented cook and baker, her cookies, cakes and famous fudge will be missed as we come together for the holidays. Ginny had a lucky streak and always looked forward to yelling “BINGO”. Until we meet again Mom, may the angels hold you close. Ginny will be greatly missed by her children: Richard (Lisa) Temple; Eileen Temple-Mosher; her grandchildren: Alicia, Shane Michael, Holly, Jaycee, Garrett; her great grandchildren Wren and Arlo. Ginny will also be missed by her siblings and their families: Maria, Gary, Mike, Les, Rich, Donnie, Kevin, Pat and Jimmy. She was predeceased by her parents and brother Eddie. Abiding with her wishes, there will be no services. Ginny was laid to rest in the Nichols Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Robert Packer Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre, Pa 18840 in loving memory of Virginia “Ginny” (Bostwick) Temple.