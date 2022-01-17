Snow this morning will transition to snow showers for the afternoon. High 34F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tabitha Mae Reed, 36, of Waverly, N.Y. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at home.
She was born on March 15, 1985, in Elmira, N.Y. the daughter of Winifred (Smith) Reed.
Tabitha, known to her family and close friends as Tab, can be described as a person with a kind soul and generous heart. She spent her early years in Elmira before moving to Fall, Pa. She graduated from Pittston High School. After graduation she moved back to Waverly, N.Y. to be with her family.
Her greatest joy in life was her time spent with her mother, brothers, and children. She loved to reminisce about all the good times she had growing up with her brothers and mother. When she would tell a story about her childhood with them, you could see the pure love she had for them, even though most of the stories ended with one of her brothers tormenting her.
Her children were her world and her greatest accomplishment in life. Those that were lucky enough to know Tabitha will remember her for the love she had for each of them and her forgiving nature.
In addition to her mother, Tabitha is survived by two daughters and a son, brothers Jason Reed and his companion Julie Bentley, Fred Reed, and Brandon McCluhan, aunts Barbara Jenkins and her husband, John, and Robin McKeen and her husband, Paul, uncle Donald Smith, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
No services are planned at this time. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main St., Athens.