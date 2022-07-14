Alice Marie Coffey Brown

June 3, 1928 – July 9, 2022 — Alice, daughter of the late Thomas and Theresa (Lake) Coffey, was born and raised in Binghamton. A licensed RN, she practiced her profession in a variety of settings including Corning Hospital, Steuben County Health Department and Elmira Psychiatric Center. Alice married James Brown on Jan. 3, 1949. During the 66 years of their marriage, they lived in several small towns, before settling with their nine children in Corning, N.Y.
Alice is survived by children Maureen, Michael, James, Patrick and Timothy, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren, as well as brother and sister-inlaw Joseph and Margaret Coffey and many nieces and nephews.
Alice was preceded in death by husband Jim; children Thomas, Daniel, Christopher and Barbara; and brother and sister-in-law Gerald and Darlene Coffey.
Please visit with the family at St. Patrick Church, 604 Park Place, Elmira, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Alice’s Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated directly after at 10 a.m. Interment will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Corning.
Donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of Chemung County, 409 William Street, Elmira NY 14901.
A full obituary may be viewed at McInerny Funeral Home, Elmira…..www.mcinernyfh.com.