Dorothy R. “Dot” Drake, Age 104, Of Sayre, PA passed away on Jan. 8, 2022 at home. She definitely did not depart this world without a fight.
She was born on March 23, 1917 in Allis Hollow, PA to the late Leroy and Millie Lloyd Robinson.
Dorothy graduated from Waverly High School in 1935 and attended Robert Packer School of Nursing. She married Raymond Drake in 1939 and they spent 59 years together. She was a stay-at-home mom until her children reached school age, then she used her nursing skills at the Guthrie Pediatric Out Patient Clinic until her retirement.
Dorothy enjoyed knitting, crocheting and was an avid reader. She and her husband traveled many miles in their RV and spent numerous winters in Florida. She was a member of Church of the Redeemer Episcopal Church in Sayre.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy is predeceased by her husband, Raymond; brothers, Paul and Lloyd Robinson; sister-in-law, Sonia Robinson; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Drake; and son-in-law Larry Briggs.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Nancy Briggs, Mari and Bill Howe and Alan Drake. She was blessed with three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A graveside memorial service will be held at the convenience of family at Tioga Point Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.