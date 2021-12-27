Joy Williams

Joy Hudock Williams passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Dec. 25, 2021, after an extended illness. Joy was born on May 29, 1935 in Weatherly, Pennsylvania, to Andrew and Thelma Hudock. She moved to Sayre at the age of four and has lived there since. She graduated from Sayre High School in 1953 where she enjoyed spending time with her friends, participating in clubs, and marching in the Sayre High band as head majorette.
After graduating from high school, Joy attended Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing. She graduated in 1956 and received the Florence Nightingale Award for nursing excellence in her senior year. Joy used her talents as a Registered Nurse at the Packer working on the medical-surgical unit. She also worked for 15 years as the Occupational Health Nurse at Ingersoll-Rand in Athens. She enjoyed the many friends she had there and was happy to tend to their health needs and was also a great listener and encourager. In 1986 she received the Ingersoll-Rand Employee of the Year Award.
In 1958, Joy met Floyd Williams, a local school teacher, and the two married on August 15, 1959 at St. John Lutheran Church in Sayre. The two were deeply devoted to each other and have been married for 62 years. Their love and commitment to each other has been a true inspiration for their family members and friends.
God blessed Joy and Floyd with three children, and were also blessed to have a son-in-law and daughter-in-law. Beth (Tom) Ask, Douglas (Shari) Williams, and David Williams. Joy also adored her grandchildren: Tyler (Krista) Williams, Nathan Williams, Matthew Williams, Eric Ask and Elayna Ask. Joy loved spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren and was always happy to have a reason to get together whether it be for holidays, birthdays, sporting events, camping, concerts, recitals, or just to enjoy conversation and time together.
Joy was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church for over 80 years and served with Sunday School, provided meals for others and lent a helping hand wherever needed. Joy truly had a warm servant’s heart. Nurturing relationships and being a good listener were some of her greatest attributes. Her warmth, concern, enthusiasm and selfless giving serve as an inspiration for family, friends and future generations. She will be greatly missed by all who have learned from her love and example.
A service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins Street, Sayre, from 10:30 – 11 a.m. The family will receive friends and family, and all are invited to attend the celebration of Joy’s life starting at 11 a.m. The service will also be livestreamed on the St. John Lutheran Church Facebook page.
The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Those wishing may leave online condolences at www.loweryfuneralhome.com