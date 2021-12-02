Richard A. “Dick” Decatur Sr., 81, of 20 Pleasant St., Sayre, Pa., passed away Wednesday evening, Nov. 24, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. Richard was born Nov. 9, 1940 in Waverly, N.Y., the son of Harold and Anna (Arthur) Decatur.
He was a graduate of Waverly High School.
On June 16, 1962, Richard married the love of his life, the former Connie Lee Johnson, at the Sayre Baptist Church. In early years, Richard was employed as a meat cutter for the Grand Union Market in Waverly and later served as a sales representative with Croft Ford in Athens, Pa.
Dick and his son Richard Jr. owned and operated Decatur’s Automotive in Athens until his retirement in 2000. Richard loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed riding motorcycle with his wife, Connie, and their membership with the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. Richard and Connie enjoyed traveling, camping, and were former members of the Wheel Inn in Roaring Branch, Pa.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Richard A. Decatur Jr. and Carol Decatur of Athens, son-in-law, James Adams of Clifton Park, N.Y., grandchildren, Nichole (Matthew) Campbell of Sayre, Christopher (Seneca) Decatur of Athens, Allison Decatur of Athens, Martha (Taylor) Jones of Florissant, Colo., Mary Adams of Clifton Park, N.Y., great-grandchildren, Maddison and Lainey Campbell and Liam and Leighton Decatur, brother Edward (Sharon) Decatur, Albuquerque, N.M., brother-in-law, Gary Johnson and life partner, Don Fisher of Newfield, N.Y., and multiple nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Connie L. Decatur, on Feb. 21, 2020, and their daughter, Sheri L. Adams, on Sept. 14, 2019, sisters Martha Price and Marilyn Hoyt.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the North Waverly Chapel, Waverly, N.Y., with Pastor William Wells officiating.
Interment will be private in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.