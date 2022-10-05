Thomas G. Chandler, 74, of Waverly passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at Elderwood in Waverly.
He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Phyllis Estelle Chandler.
Tom is survived by his sons, Gregory (Ruth) Chandler of Lowman and Jason Chandler of Huntington Beach, CA; his brothers, Joseph (Marcia) Chandler of Chemung and William (Debra) Chandler of Chemung; grandchildren, Rye Lynn, Bianca, Kristin and John; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tom was born in Waverly and graduated from Waverly High School in the Class of 1965. He attended SUNY Morrisville and received his associates in Computer Science. He worked at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre before entering the National Guard. He worked at Miller Aviation and JCG before retiring from At-A-Glance in Sydney, NY. He enjoyed going to the Races and watching the Yankees.
The family would like to thank the staff at Elderwood in Waverly.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY. A funeral service to honor Tom’s life will be held on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY with Rev. William Wells officiating and burial to follow in Chemung Cemetery, Chemung, NY.