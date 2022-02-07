“The Lord replied, “My precious, precious child, I love you and I wouldn’t ever leave you. During your times of trial and suffering, when you see only one set of footprints, it was then that I carried you.”
Lori Ann Corl Cerio, 60, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, with her loving husband and daughters by her side.
Lori was born on April 22, 1961, to the late Gordon and Patricia Corl of Sayre.
She was a graduate of Athens High School, class of 1979, a member of the Valley United Presbyterian Church. She worked in medical records at the Robert Packer Hospital for several years, where she had some very special friends.
Lori had a light in her that shined through to anyone that she was around – her smile was infectious and could light up the darkest room. Before Lori’s health decline a few years ago, she loved to play Bingo, especially Friday nights at South Creek and Sunday afternoons at Wheelock. You could find her often at Tioga Downs, strategizing for the big win.
When not at the casino, she was home watching her favorite crime shows with a cup of coffee and blueberry pop tarts. For the past five years, she has been treated like royalty by her daughter Lauren and husband Jerry, being waited on hand and foot – with many smiles, tears, and lots of laughter. She will be incredibly missed by anyone that has ever had the pleasure of knowing her.
Lori is survived by the love of her life, and husband of 32 years, Jerry of Athens. Also surviving Lori are her daughters: Kristina of Nineveh, N.Y., and Lauren of Athens, Pa. Lori had a special love for her sister, Terri (Brian) Wood, often referring to her as her best friend; brother, Scott Corl of Elmira, N.Y., sisters-in-law, Karen Cerio and Denise O’Malley; nieces and nephews, Jamie, Eric, Meghann, Zachary, Anthony, Ashley and Morgan, her loyal canine friend, Spectro, and her travelling companion, Kermit, that never left her side during her inpatient care; special friends, Robin Walter and Tom (Willette) Buchmann, her Maryland “cuzzins,” several great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and numerous friends.
Lori was predeceased by her mother and father, Gordon and Patricia Ackley Corl, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Louie and Tina Cerio, and brother-in-law, Jimmy Cerio.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly, N.Y. with the Rev. Sharan Knoell officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Lori’s name St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Fl 33607, ASPCA, PO Box 96929. Washington, DC 20090-6929, or the American Stroke Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.