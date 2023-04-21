William G. Adams, 78, of Waverly passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Mabel Ford Adams; his daughter, Angela Adams; his brother, Craig Adams; and his sister, Pamela.
Bill is survived by his wife, Regie Adams of Waverly; and his daughter, Dr. Jennifer Delozier.
Bill was born in Williamsport and graduated from Williamsport High School. He went on to graduate from the University of Pittsburg with a Doctorate of Pharmacy. Bill worked for the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre as a Pharmacist for 16 years, he then worked at the VA in Sayre as a Pharmacy Supervisor, he worked at CVS Drug Store as a Pharmacist before becoming a Nuclear Pharmacist at PharmaLogic in Sayre. He enjoyed working on his house, remodeling every room and restoring it back to its original state. He enjoyed his cats.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave, Sayre, Pennsylvania with Rev. Daniel Toomey officiating and burial to follow at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, PA. Memorial donations may be made in Bill’s name to your local Alcoholics Anonymous. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to William’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com