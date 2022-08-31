If Tears Could Build A Stairway, And Memories A Lane, I’d Walk Right Up To Heaven And Bring You Home Again.
Adelbert “Del” Covey, Jr., 92, of Sayre Pa., passed away at Sayre Healthcare Center on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, following an extended illness.
He was born on Sept. 16, 1929, in Sayre Pa., the son of the late Adelbert B., Sr. and Bertha (Shafer) Covey.
Del was a lifetime resident of the Valley. He enjoyed woodworking and cutting wood. Del also enjoyed fishing and watching wrestling “rassling.” He loved spending time with his family, especially vacationing in Canada with his wife and kids. Coffee was his drink of choice and no matter the time of day, you would see a cup of coffee with him.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife; Patricia, an infant daughter Carolyn, brother; Richard and sister; Dawn, and his in-laws Carolyn and Jesse Mosier.
Del is survived by his children; Lynda Covey of Waverly, N.Y., Del and Beth Covey of Texas, Michelle Samuel of Texas, Shelley and Daniel Perry of Spencer, N.Y., and Jeff Covey of Waverly, N.Y., grandchildren; Jennifer, Tony, Katie, Beau, Ben, and Beverly, and 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Ginny and Al Greiner of Florida and sister-in-law Luveral Covey of Johnson City, N.Y.
A Time of Visitation will be held for friends and family on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. To Honor Del, the family requests that you wear his favorite color, Blue.
A private burial in Tioga Point Cemetery will be held at the family’s convenience.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com).