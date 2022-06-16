Age 78, of Athens, Pa, William (Billy) Donovan Jr. passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Robert Packer Hospital.
He was born on Jan. 28, 1944 in Elmira, N.Y. to the late William Sr. and Veronica (Janeski) Donovan. Billy was predeceased by his brother, Robert Donovan and sister, Mary Donovan. He is survived by many cousins and close friends.
Billy was a machine operator for Dairylea in Elmira, he then went to work for RKB in Elmira and then finally retiring from Forest Lawn Memorial Park as a caretaker of the cemetery. Billy felt his most rewarding job of all was being able to take care of his brother and sister whom he loved unconditionally. He was an avid Yankees and Notre Dame fan and loved going to the Elmira Pioneers games.
Billy’s catholic faith was very important to him. He attended St. Ann’s Church in Bentley Creek before their closing and then became a faithful member of Epiphany Church and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.
Family and friends are invited to attend a calling hour on Saturday, June 18 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Our lady of Perpetual Help Church in Ridgebury, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place there at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Our lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.