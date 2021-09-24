Edwin F. Lounsbury, 91, of Tioga Center, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa., after a loving day with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Louse (Gathany) Lounsbury; his daughters, the Rev. Rhonda Kouterick, Claudia (Dr. Robert) Moody, Barbara Lounsbury-Schultz (Richard Schultz), Suellen (Drew) Griffin; his grandchildren, Nicole (Eric) Peal, Natalie Kouterick, Emily (Robert) Bissinger, Maxwell (Riley) Griffin; his great-grandchildren, Aurora, Adalynn, Eiley; his sister, Esther (Roger) Guimond; his sisters-in-law, Barbara (Leon) Knickerbocker, Viola Emmons; many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents; his infant daughter, Susan Adele Lounsbury; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Sheldon and Alice Lounsbury, John and Ann Lounsbury; and his son-in-law, Lon Kouterick.
Edwin was born on Lake Street in Owego, N.Y., on March 27, 1930, the son of Lewis John and Sylvia Inis (Tuttle) Lounsbury. He graduated from Owego Free Academy and began a long and successful business career. Edwin began as a sales representative for Crown Industries, advancing to Vice President of Sales, then continued his career to become a Prudential Insurance Representative where he was acknowledged with the Prudential Man of the Year award. Along with his wife, Louise, Edwin became the proprietor of Martin’s Hardware in Elmira, N.Y. After retirement, together they enjoyed living in Florida, and traveling the country.
Edwin was especially dedicated to his family, church and community. He was a lifetime member of the Tioga Center Fire Department and United Methodist Church, serving the church Sunday School teacher, Lay Leader and Trustee. He was a School Board Member for Tioga Central Schools for 15 years, served on the Town of Owego Planning Board, and was a member of Rotary and Kiwanis. Edwin was an avid gardener and painter a member of Masonic Lodge F&AM Tioga Lodge #534, and also the Owego Moose.
Family and friends are invited to visit at Richards Funeral Home, Route 17c West, Owego, N.Y., on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Kenneth Wood officiating and will be livestreamed through www.facebook.com/Richards-Funeral-Home-665029710290903.
Interment will be in Tioga Cemetery, Owego.
Memorial contributions in Edwin’s name may be made to the Tioga Center United Methodist Church or the Tioga Center Fire Department. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com.