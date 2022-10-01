Joshua Robert Pruyne Oct 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joshua Robert Pruyne, 43, of Canton, Pa., passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Troy Community Hospital following an extended illness.He was born on July 15, 1979, in Sayre, Pa., the son of Joseph and Kathlene (Arnold) Pruyne.Joshua loved his family and his caretakers. He liked to watch cartoons, enjoyed listening to music, and going on outings, especially to the fairs.He is predeceased by his mother; Kathlene Pruyne. Joshua is survived by his father; Joseph (Cindy Barber) Pruyne, and his siblings; Tammy, Ben, Peter, and Karen, his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.There will be no calling hours or services at this time. The family is in the care of Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.Memorial donations may be made in Joshua’s name to Futures Residential Program, 23 Main Street, Towanda, PA 18848 or a Charity of One’s Choice.(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +92 Gallery Sayre HS Graduation 2022 By JOHNNY WILLIAMS News Editor Jun 4, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +189 News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular The Salvation Army thrift store of Waverly closes Valley supers: There are no litter boxes in our schools Mother of suspended player pleads with AASD for answers S-VE senior dies after crash Raid leads to arrest of Chemung man Top Homes RENT YOUR APARTMENT OR HOME FIND THE Home of your dreams in the Morning Times Top Jobs DUSTIN COMICclf009 5x3Display Ad EMTA3X6Display Ad Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView