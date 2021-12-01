Patrick D. “Pat” Ferro, 82, of South Waverly, Pa., passed away at home unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
He was born on March 21, 1939, in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late Sylvester and Mary Rose (Bruno) Ferro.
Pat’s priority was always his family, and he was a wonderful provider. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He served four years with the U.S. Navy, serving in Aviation Duty on the USS Ticonderoga.
Pat worked for the railroad for over 40 years beginning his career in Sayre with the Lehigh Valley Railroad and retiring as a Yard Master from Norfolk Southern Railroad. He loved to garden and playing his guitar.
He was predeceased by his sister Sylvia Ferro and brother Joseph Ferro.
Patrick is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years Mary Lou (Rogers) Ferro, daughter Patricia Ferro, son Patrick Ferro, grandchildren Josef Post, Sydney Post, Matthew Seelye, Nathaniel Ferro, and Luke Ferro, and great-grandson Theodore Josef Post.
He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Joann and Jim Oliver, brother and sister-in-law Greg and Alison Ferro, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A time of visitation will be held for family and friends on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly, N.Y.
Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery with military honors accorded.
Memorial donations may be made in Patrick’s memory American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or donate3.cancer.org.