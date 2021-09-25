Allen T. Fairbairn, 89, of Waverly passed away on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
He was predeceased by Hiram and Hazel Todd Fairbairn; loving wife of 59 years, Marjorie Mellon Fairbairn; his sister, Shirley; son-in-law, David Cranmer; close friend, Mary Mack; and his beloved dog, Sara.
Allen is survived by his children, Lynn Cranmer of Sayre, Linda (Keith) White of Wurtsboro, N.Y. and Paul Fairbairn of Gillett, Pa.; grandchildren, Colleen (Kenneth) Vanderpool, Kimberly (Anthony) Colavito, Andrea Johnston, Keith (Kristie) White Jr., Timothy (Sarah) Cranmer; 15 great grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter, Renee Lattimer; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Allen was born in Hardenburgh, N.Y. and went onto graduate from Margaretville High School in 1949. He then worked on the family farm before entering the Navy to serve from 1951 to 1954. He went on to attend Alfred Tech School for engineering.
Allen moved to the valley in 1955, where he met and married Marjorie. He co-owned a gas station in Waverly for several years and then went on to work for Valley Cities Gas and Elkton Gas for over 30 years. After his retirement he moved to Lake Wales, Fla. and worked for the Polk County Sheriff Department as a crossing guard for several years.
While in Florida he attended the Hope Presbyterian Church in Winter Haven. He enjoyed singing in the choir group in the retirement community, hunting, fishing and a round of golf. He was a member of the American Legion in Waverly.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens with the Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating and where full military honors will be accorded by the Valley Color Guard. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Allen’s family may visit the funeral home’s Facebook page or under “Obituaries” on www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.