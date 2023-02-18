Scott D. Latham, 74, of Galloway, Ohio passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
He was predeceased by his parents, Doug and Betty Latham; his wife, Violet Latham; and his sister-in-law, Judy Latham.
Scott is survived by his children, Darren, John, Debbie and Brenda; his brothers, Craig and Brian; and Ron Bradley of Sayre and Nancy Shaw of Horseheads.
Scott was born in Waverly, NY and graduated from Sayre High School in the Class of 1967. He joined the Air Force and served for seven years, serving as a crew chief on a B52. Scott joined the Air National Guard and served for 26 years at the Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio. He served on the KC135 Air Refueler as a crew chief and retired as a Master Sargent.
Scott enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, walking his dogs, playing in the eight-ball pool league and traveling to Vegas to play pool. He was a member of the VFW in West Jefferson, Ohio. He enjoyed going to the Little League World Series and watching the Ohio State Buckeyes.
A memorial service for Scott will be held on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at Newcomer Southwest Chapel Funeral Home 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123. Gathering and visitation will begin at 10 a.m., with the service starting at 11 a.m. immediately followed by gravesite with full Veterans honors at Alton Cemetery in Galloway.
Memorial donations may be made in Scott’s name to your local SPCA. The family is being locally assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Scott’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com