Shirley Jane Brennan, 89, of Tioga Center, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at Wilson Hospital.
She was predeceased by her parents Lyman and Blanche Vough, her brothers and sisters: Gladys, Donald, Herbert and Raymond.
She is survived by her loving husband and love of her life Robert Brennan of 70 years. Her sister Arlene Kropp from Texas and sister-in-law Mary Brennan of Sayre, PA. Her three children Sherrie Brennan; Craig (Diane) Brennan; Jeffrey (Linda) Brennan. Her five grand-children; Chad (Melissa) Brennan; Chet (Meg) Brennan; Jamie (Joseph) Vaughan; Joshua (Adrianna) Brennan; Sarah (Michael) Mason. And fourteen great-grandchildren: Anabella, Antonio, Eli, Brianna, Casey, Logan, Alexis, Abigail, Preslee, Jaxon, Parker, Caitlin, Shannon and Morgan.
Shirley was born in Sayre, Pa. on March 12, 1933.
She was employed by IBM Owego for fifteen years and retired in 1992 and enjoyed traveling with her husband, gardening, cooking and time on the family farm. Most of all she cherished her family and especially her love for the Lord.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Tioga Center Baptist Church, 99 Halsey Valley Rd., Tioga Center, NY 13845 on Wednesday Dec. 28, 2022 from 10 until 11 a.m. A Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon provided by the church. Interment will be at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, NY. Pastor Jim Murphy of the First Baptist Church of Johnson City Officiating.