Lynda Dian Northrup Ayers, 73, of 100 Rosh Road Sayre, Pa. passed away Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Lynda was born in Towanda, Pa. on May 22, 1949, the daughter of Howard R. Northrup and E. Marjorie Davidson Northrup. Lynda was a graduate of Athens Area High School. She was employed for many years as a district manager for Dandy Mini Marts of Sayre.
Lynda is survived by her daughters, Kelly (Dennis) Shelp of Barton, NY, Brooke (Chuck) Steiner of Seward, Pa., Erin (Harry) Fisk of San Carlos, CA, grandchildren, Garrith (Emma) Mitchell, Micheal Mitchell, Kallie Cole, Summer Boring, C.J. Steiner, Dakota Steiner, and Brandon Steiner, great grandchildren, Brantley Cole, Jaxon Steiner, E.J. Krepps III, Marie Krepps, a special cousin, Anne Curtis, and her feline companion, Star.
She was predeceased by her mother, Marjorie on Jan. 22, 2016, father, Howard on Aug. 20, 2018, and brother, Mark Northrup in January of 2006.
Abiding with Lynda’s request, there will be no funeral service or calling hours. Interment will be in the Sheshequin Valley Cemetery, Sheshequin Township, PA. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Animal Care Sanctuary, P. O. Box A, East Smithfield, PA 18817 in Lynda’s memory.