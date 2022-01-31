Charles H. (Charlie) Lynch, 85, of Horseheads, N.Y., passed away on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 after a period of declining health.
Charles was born on Nov. 12, 1936 in Frankfort, Ohio to the late Harry E. and Vivian D. Lynch. In his early years, after moving from Ohio, the family moved to Hepburnville Pa., where he worked many hours caring for his animals on their farm, Victory Hatchery.
The family then relocated to Chemung, N.Y. He attended Waverly Central Schools, graduating in 1954.
He then went on to work for Elmira News, Bond Paper Company, and Schuster Industries, where he received numerous awards for his salesmanship. He and his wife Sharon made their home in Waverly for nearly 50 years before moving to Montour Falls.
In his retirement he worked as the medical delivery driver for Quinlan’s Pharmacy in Montour Falls.
In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by his wife, Sharon Swayze Lynch, infant sister, Kathryn Lynch, brother, John O. Lynch, stepsister, Barb Flick, his brothers-in-law, Jim Rice and Jim Kellogg.
He is survived by his companion, Mary Marlatt; his children, Jeff and Marcia Lynch, Waverly, Linda Douglas, New Port Richey, Fla., Jim and Chris Lynch, Chemung, Bonnie and Jim Howell, Montour Falls, Bill Lynch, Owego, and Joe Lynch; his special grandson, friend and caregiver Tyler Stevens; grandchildren, Payton Lynch, Michael and Katrina Stevens, Charlie Lynch, Jeffrey Lynch, Stephanie Lynch, Richard and Morgan Lynch, Angela Lynch, Jennifer Steel, Kyle and Megan Douglas, Adam and Marc Rodriguez Douglas, Amber and Sam Abdelli; great grandchildren, Aziza and Sonja Abdelli, Jacob, Jenna, Zack Davis, Grace Steel, Trenton and Claire Lynch, Olivia and Nicholas Stevens, Victor, Alana, Damien, Madeline and Amelia Douglas, and Sunshyne Lynch; his siblings, Azubah Rice, Lyndora Kellogg, Milton and Sandra Lynch, Wayne and Debbie Lynch; brother-in-law Fred and Toni Sue Swayze along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at the Odessa United Methodist Church, 305 Church St., Odessa N.Y., with Pastor Mike Kelly officiating. Interment will be held at the North Chemung Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Charles to the Montour Falls Fire Department or the Humane Society of Schuyler County. To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com.