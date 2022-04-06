On Tuesday. March 15, 2022, Lee Thomas Tappan, with his family by his family by his side, went home to be with his Lord and savior in heaven.
Lee is survived by his Angel and loving wife of 52 years Charlotte A. Tappan. Children Holly Krause, Tiffany (Dan) Dow, Brandon Tappan and daughter in law Aviva Tappan. Grandchildren Connor, Sage, Sofia, Samantha, Jackson, Justin, Joshua, and Miranda. Sister Luveral Covey, brother Ron (Linda) Tappan, sister-in-law Charlotte M. Tappan, sister-in-law Velma (Cecil) Twigg and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Marion Tappan, In-laws Willard and Florence Schaffer, son Charles Matthew Tappan, son-in-law Cameron Krause, brothers Jim, Leo, Pete and wife Sonia and sister Sharon Kovarik and husband Joe Kovarik, brother-in-law Dick Covey, sister-in-law Marlene and husband Richard Keene and sister-in-law June and husband Richard Scharr.
Lee actively served in The U.S. Army and was a proud veteran. He was employed at the IR for 30 years. At one time he was very involved in the Valley Ambulance Corp even serving as president at one point.
Lee enjoyed many things but his main enjoyment was spending time with his wife children and grandchildren. He loved watching cartoons with the younger ones and giving them rides on his scooter and joking with the older ones.
In his younger years he enjoyed skating and was known by many with his ability to dance on skates. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, watching the birds and deer, gardening, and going to rummage sales. Having coffee with his angel and the gang at banana curve diner solving all the world’s problems.
Calling hours will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 at the North Waverly Chapel. Services will begin at 2 p.m. with a dinner and a time of fellowship immediately following in the church hall.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com.