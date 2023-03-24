Lynn A. Bailey age 84, passed away at Robert Packer Hospital on March 15, 2023.
He was born Nov. 11, 1938 in Hartford, Pa. and raised on his family farm in Steinbeck Corners until he was old enough to work at many farms in the area. Lynn was very active in 4-H. His adult farming career began at Pages Dairy and Winsor Acres, until he proudly purchased his own dairy farm from John Seck in Nichols, NY. He worked long, hard hours and employed many nieces and nephews as well as local citizens that needed a chance to start over. They all learned to do things “The Lynn Bailey” way!
His farm earned Dairy of Distinction Award along with the Top Quality Milk Award for several years. After retiring from the dairy farm he kept active taking care of the Nichols Cemetery.
He is predeceased by his daughter Lynnette, his father, Elbert Bailey and mother Ruth (Buck) — his siblings; Donald, Roger, Carolyn, Carlton, Paul.
Lynn is survived by his wife Joyce, his former wife Delaine and their children, Trudy (Randall), Tracy (Beth), Larry (Amy), 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister Mary Hall and family, a large extended family, many nieces and nephews, and special friends Mark and Amanda.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Tioga Outreach Center, PO Box 69, Nichols, NY, 13812. The Med Shed at Nichols Presbyterian Church, 140 S Main Street, Nichols NY 13812.
A brief Celebration of Life service will be held at Nichols Methodist Church, 122 Bliven Street, Nichols, NY — Saturday April 15, 11 a.m. A light luncheon will follow and all are welcome.