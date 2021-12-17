Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Donald R. Bennett, age 71, of Elmira, N.Y., passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
He was born Oct. 3, 1950 in Elmira, son of the late Lloyd and Fannie (Hussey) Bennett.
Don is survived by his wife Jeanne (Bloss) Bennett; children Michelle and David VanNess of Elmira with their children Zackary, Jeffrey (Abby) and Taylor, Heather Bennett of Arlington, Va., Tabitha and John Grace of Chemung with their children Hunter and Owen; brothers Ray and Cheryl Bennett of Stafford, Va., Norman Bennett and Peggy Harrell of Owego, N.Y. and Robert and Chris Bennett of Newfoundland, Canada; sister-in-law Jane Bennett of Waverly, N.Y.; along with several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Gerald Bennett.
Don retired from the Carpenter’s Union, Local 277; past president of Carpenter’s Union, Local 532; was a veteran of the U.S. Army and co-owner of the slot car track in Horseheads.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be announced.