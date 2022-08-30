Richard A. Dockwell Aug 30, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richard A. Dockwell, beloved husband of Helen A. Dockwell for 67 years, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 25, 2022 with Helen by his side.He is preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Michele Butville, his parents Andrew and Mildred and his sister, Patricia.He was the loving grandfather of Heather Butville, Lisa Butville Walsh (Stephen), and Kirsten Butville. He is also survived by four great grandchildren, Jayce, Breighlynn, Greyson, and Elijah.He will be sadly missed by his nieces Helen Gordon and Kathy Fitzpatrick and grand nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848, who provided excellent care for him.Burial will be held privately.For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +92 Gallery Sayre HS Graduation 2022 By JOHNNY WILLIAMS News Editor Jun 4, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +189 News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular AASD, state police investigating potential bullying, hazing incidents within Athens football program Retail theft leads to high-speed chase Air Wildcats? Athens heads into 2022 with plenty of talent at wide receiver Waverly custodian charged with having gun on school grounds Nichols town supervisor resigns from position Top Homes RENT YOUR APARTMENT OR HOME SAYRE: UPPER 2 bedroom, near RPH, stove, refrigerator, W/D hook-up Top Jobs CARRIERS NEEDED One day delivery Call Debbie Bump 570-265-2151 ext. KEYSTONE VALLEY Trucking is looking to hire Class A drivers Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView