Richard E. “Dick” Welty lost his long courageous battle with cancer at home with his loving family by his side on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
He was born on Dec. 11, 1938, in New Tripoli, Pa., the son of the late Irwin and Shirley Welty.
Dick was a 1956 graduate of Slatington, Pa. High School. Dick served in the US Army from 1960 to 1963. While in the military, he graduated from the US Army Non-Commissioned Officer Academy in BADTOLZ, Germany. Sergeant Welty was a Message Center Specialist and Supervisor of the 934d Signal Battalion in Hanoi.
He worked for the Carl Etschman Potato Chip Company in Sayre, Pa. for over 30 years as a Route Salesman. Dick traveled many, many miles throughout Bradford County and was affectionately known as the Friendly Wise Guy. He was a very friendly, charismatic guy that had a gift of making friends wherever he went.
In his younger years, Dick had a hobby of coon hunting and he and his wife were proud owners of their Happy Creek Kennel. He was President of the Pa. Nite Hunters Association, and he and his wife Loretta published a book called the Keystone Cooner. They traveled many, many miles together making lots of friends and enjoying their Black and Tan Coon Dogs. In later years, he took up the hobby of horse racing and made many friends with his love of handicapping and precision calculation of who would win the race. Dick was affectionately known as the Tipster. He enjoyed traveling with his wife of almost 50 years, especially to their very special “Chosen Spot” in Canandaigua, NY, where they also made many friends for 40 years until his ill health no longer allowed them to travel. Dick loved their “Friday Nite Date Nights” and each one was special and memorable.
In addition to his parents, he predeceased by his step-father Donald Foster, step-brother John Foster, cousins Richard Rhodes, and Jack Rhodes.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years Loretta, daughters Marlies Welty, Heather Welty, and Lisa (Jess) Simons, grandchildren Alex Simons, Emma White, William White, Thomas White and his special little buddy Athena. He is also survived by his sister Judith, special sister-in-law and brother-in-law Beverly and Wayne Miller, several nieces and nephews, cousins Donald Rhodes (Berneda) and Shirley Rhodes, special nurses that provided wonderful care during his long illness Rebecca and Heather.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Richard’s name to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848 or Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane, Milan, PA 18831.
