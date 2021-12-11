Margaret E. Brennan Petta, of Elmira, N.Y., age 95, a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sadly passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, following a long and well-lived life. The cherished matriarch of the family took great delight in sharing her warmth and good humor with family and friends.
Margaret, born in Sayre, Pa., was the youngest of five children born to Henry M. “Harry” and Mary Brennan.
She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years Samuel M. Petta, who together lovingly raised three children. Siblings Henry, John, Thomas and Mary also predeceased her as well as her nephews Ronald, Thomas and John Brennan, and niece Mary Ellen Pennay.
Surviving children include, Mark (Peggy), Bill (Patti), both of Elmira, and daughter, Deborah Turner of Wilmington, N.C.; also a sister-in-law, Bernice Brennan. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, Michael and Mark Morse, Scott Rosenberger, Lynn Felton, Alicia Mantey, William Petta, Mark Petta and Brian Petta and 21 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, all of whom enjoyed so many special times with her during her life.
Family and friends will be received at Caywood Funeral Home and Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 3:15 p.m. with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery in Towanda, Pa., at her family’s convenience.