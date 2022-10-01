Don’t grieve for me for now I’m free. I’m following the way God laid for me, I took his hand when I heard his call, I turned my back and left it all....
Charles “Charlie” F. LaBarre, Jr. of Rome, Pennsylvania walked into the loving arms of his savior on Sept. 25, 2022. This was after a period of declining health. He was born in Robert Packer Hospital to Margaret Jane and Charles F. LaBarre, Sr. In true farmer fashion, his doctor fee for birth was paid for by a sack of potatoes. He was the oldest of six children and loved family time with his siblings.
He met the love of his life Arlene “ Frankie“ Clark on Feb. 4, 1961 on a blind date and he instantly bonded with her family, especially her two younger brothers Garry and Brad Clark. So many fond memories were had over root beer floats, milkshakes, haircuts, and rousing games of cards.
As a hard-working young man and a jokester, he loved spending time on the farm pulling innocent pranks on his younger siblings Dave, Dick, Rosie, Linda, and Sandy. Charlie was employed at Stroehmann’s, Ingersoll Rand, and retired after 35 years at DuPont working swing shift, day shift, and night shift. He made long-lasting friendships during his time at DuPont and picked up a love of Dupont-sponsored Jeff Gordon Racing while working there.
Charlie enjoyed being outdoors doing things like golfing, hunting, gardening, and playing horseshoes. He also participated in bowling leagues with his friends, played in many golf tournaments (especially the Mary Clark Memorial Golf Tournament), was an active member in the Rome Presbyterian Church, and even bowled a perfect game of 300 in which he received a commemorative jacket and ring. Other than physical activities, Charlie exemplified what it means to have a servant’s heart, taking different individuals to cancer appointments. He was always humble and kind and a great listener, often offering wisdom to others. If you knew Charlie you heard his sayings like “Lord love a duck”, “Holy jump up and sit down”, and more. He loved writing everything in his daily diaries which he kept for many, many years. You knew you were special and that it was a special occasion if you were able to grace the pages of Charlie’s diary.
During retirement, he hosted Saturday morning Coffee Clatch with his friends and family where he made muffins and received the title “muffin man”. He also spent every morning during the school year with his grandchildren, offering calming words of wisdom when driving them to the “top of the hill”. He would affectionately call Coffee Clatch and days with his family and friends a “great day in the morning.”
Called to heaven before him were his parents Charles and Jane LaBarre, in-laws Mary and Oliver Clark, and younger brother Richard (Dick) LaBarre.
He is loved and missed by his wife of 59 years Arlene LaBarre, his sons Chuck (Lisa) LaBarre and Brett (Nicole) LaBarre, brothers-in-law Garry (Peggy) Clark and Brad Clark (fiancée Bonnie), and siblings David (Claudia) LaBarre, Rosie (Keith) Felter, Linda (Gary) Hosley, and Sandy (Woody) Vaughan. Uncle Charlie loved and will be missed by many nieces and nephews on both the Clark and LaBarre sides of his family.
He was affectionately known as Pepaw or Beeps to his grandchildren Mindy (Avery) Russell, Tina (Dylan) Saxon, and Chaz (Heather) LaBarre as well as great-grandchildren Elliana, Zayden, Charlotte, Aurora, and Harvey and other children he considered family. He is also missed by many close, life-long friends, members of his church, and special neighbors Joanne and Kevin Welch.
Family and friends are invited to a period of visitation on Monday, Oct. 10, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Rome Presbyterian Church. A Memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. with lunch to follow. A private burial will take place at the family’s convenience.
Memories may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. In Lieu of Flowers, please consider donating to Rome Presbyterian Church.
As Charlie would often say enjoy life, love others, and have “a great day in the morning.”