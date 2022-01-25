Joseph G. Morrison, 80, of Elmira Heights passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Horseheads, New York.
He was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Elizabeth Moon Morrison; his wife, Bertha Timm Morrison; and his sisters, Laura Schweiger, Henrietta Springstead and Donna Grey.
Joseph is survived by his sons, Raymond (Corrine) Morrison of Newfield and Randy (Brenda) Morrison of Sayre; brothers, Francis (Stella) Morrison of Tenn. and Danny (Carol) Morrison of Pine City; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews; cousins and friends.
Joseph was born in Maine, New York and graduated from Waverly High School. After graduation he joined the Air Force and served from 1960 to 1964. He then went to work for Thatcher Glass in Elmira as a Machine Upkeep Man for about 40 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, playing euchre and Wii bowling. He was a member of the Lowman Historical Society and loved spending time with his family and friends.
At Joseph's request, there will be no services at this time.