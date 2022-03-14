Donna K. (Gesford) Fessenden, 61, of Athens, PA, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, following an extended illness.
She was born on January 21, 1961, in Sayre, PA, the daughter of the late Ronald Gesford and Helen VanDuzer Gesford Wheeler.
Donna’s love for her family was her priority, especially her grandkids. She was loved and very close with her nieces and nephews as if they were her own children. Donna was raising her grandson, Braydon, whom she had a special bond with, and he was her world.
She loved playing cards, especially left, right, and center. Donna loved sweets, but her favorites were snowballs and cupcakes. She enjoyed watching the soaps.
She is predeceased by her sister Cindy Mack and Cheryl Raymond, and nephews Justin Gesford and Joshua Gesford.
Donna is survived by her life partner of 27 years John Williams, daughters Michelle Fessenden Bailey and Melissa Fessenden Ferro, grandchildren Aldin Bailey, Jarrid Bailey Mix, Kira Kraft, Braydon Fessenden, and Lendon Fessenden. She is also survived by her siblings Barbara (James) Schutt, Ronald (Ana) Gesford, Paul Gesford, and Betty Shilling, brothers-in-law Joe Mack and Larry Raymond, special aunt Cindy Schrock, nephews and nieces Shawn and David, Tara and Joey, Brittany and Danielle, Ana and Miguel, Paul, Jr., Jessica, Candace, Jacob, and Michael, several great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and special friend Barbara Stillman.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 11am-1pm at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home with Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.