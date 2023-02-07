Marilyn M. Curle, 74, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. surrounded by her four daughters.
She was predeceased by her parents, Darius and Ruth Mitteer; her step-mother, Shirley Mitteer; her husband, Joseph D. Curle; her companion, Charles W. Gable; and her twin sister, Janet Leigh Mitteer.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Theresa (Eugean) Taylor of Conklin, Kimberly Curle Andreine of Elmira, Erin Curle of Sayre, and Jennifer (Joshua) Oakes of Candor; Brian Mitteer of Cortland, Christine (Jim) Paddock of Elmira, Glen (Verna) Mitteer of VA, and Joyce (Glenn) Babcock of NC; her grandchildren, Patrick, Alexander, Nicholas, Lauren, and Allison; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, step-siblings, and Charlie’s extended family.
Marilyn was born in Liberty, New York, was proudly raised on the Pennyroyal Dairy Farm, and graduated from Fallsburg Central High School in the Class of 1968. After high school she became a CNA working at Liberty Loomis Hospital. After meeting and marrying her husband, Joseph who was a correctional officer at both Elmira and Southport Correctional Facilities, they moved to the Valley where she attended beauty school in Elmira, New York. She was a homemaker whose main focus was taking care of her daughters, making sure they had everything they needed, and then devoted herself to her grandchildren. She also worked at the highway department and the Red Cross. She was a member of the Barton United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years before becoming a member of the Christian Life Church in Waverly. She was also a Girl Scout and 4-H leader and a member of the Barton Grange. She enjoyed going to bible study, dances and to the VFW with Charlie. She was a loved and well-known member of the community.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial service to honor Marilyn’s life will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Pastor Bill Hubert officiating and burial to follow at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa.. For those unable to attend the service we will Live Stream the service at 1 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy many visit our Facebook or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com