Emily T. Kwiatkowski, 98, of Owego, NY passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 surrounded by family.
Emily was predeceased by her siblings, John Cyganovich, Mary Tchir, Frances Miller, Nellie Gerace, Ignace Cyganovich, Tony Cyganovich, William Cyganovich, Helen Andrews, Cassie Pastalan; her husband of 67 years, Wesley Kwiatkowski; son-in-law, Donald Snowden.
Emily is survived by her 12 children and their spouses, Patricia Snowden, Joseph (Meredith) Kwiatkowski, Wesley (Carol) Kwiatkowski, Emily (Neil) Scuderi, Joan (Al) Frolish, Henry (Michele) Kwiatkowski, Marie (Jay) Kobylarz, Laura (Stephen Parmelee) Kwiatkowski, Matthew (Maribeth) Kwiatkowski, James Kwiatkowski, Diana (Jeff) Ford, Mark (Sandy) Kwiatkowski, 28 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Emily was a long-time member of St. Patrick’s Church, she enjoyed gardening, golfing, bowling and playing cards. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 300 Main St., Owego, NY. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in Emily Kwiatkowski’s memory to Tioga County Rural Ministry, 143 North Ave., Owego, NY 13827.