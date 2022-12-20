Nancy Louise Hetrick (Johnson) born Oct. 29, 1944, in Kane, Pa. went to be with the Lord on
Dec. 12, 2022 surrounded by family and friends at Robert Packer ICU unit.
She earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Mansfield State College (now Mansfield University). She taught elementary school and loved teaching children to read. She got very excited when the children would begin reading on their own.
Married to Roger Hetrick on Dec. 21, 1968. Married for 54 years, she was a wonderful partner
and enjoyed traveling with him on short or long trips. She also loved plants and enjoyed picking them and helping direct Roger to the places where they would be acquired and where to be planted.
Her other activities were selling Longaberger Baskets for many years. She enjoyed spending time with taller humans.
She assisted and eventually managed American Cancer Society Daffodil Days for several years. She has been active with Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees as local president, and membership chair for local and district. She is on the associate board for Pennsylvania Lumber Museum as well as being secretary for the board.
She participated on many events at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum grounds over many years.
Her primary hobby was counted cross-stitch of which she has done many. Her cloth of choice was 28 count cloth.
She earned a couple of awards, Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees John J. Dillon Service Award and Pennsylvania Lumber Museum Volunteer of the year.
She was predeceased by mother Christine A. Johnson (Thomas) and father Evan R. Johnson, and special cousin Jerry Morgan.
She is survived by her husband Roger W Hetrick, brother David E Johnson, (wife Gail), nephews Charles Johnson, Mark Johnson and Todd Tanner, and niece Joanie McLean along with cousin Marianne Morgan and her son Michael Morgan (wife Wendi) and their children daughter Sam Morgan, and son Greg Morgan along with sisters-in-laws Joanne Hetrick (Hank Anderson) and Ellen Kimbrell (Devon) along with numerous nephews and nieces.
Memorial contributions to PA Lumber Museum, Books for kids at libraries, or Troy Vets Club.
There will be a “Celebration of Life” for Nancy In May 2023. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 W Main St. Troy, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements. Send Condolences at: VickeryFuneralHome.com