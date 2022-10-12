Harriett M. Bowman, 89, died on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at the Bradford County Manor where she had been a resident for the past three years. She was born in Elmira, NY on November 29, 1932, the second daughter of Joseph C. and Emma (Sims) Combs Sr.
On January 29, 1949, Harriet married the love of her life, Robert C. Bowman and they shared 68 years together before he died in March 2017. They had three children two of whom survive them Dianne (Dean) Bennett Robert C. Bowman Jr. and William (Winnie) Bowman as well as seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, a brother Ronald P. (Betty) Combs, of Syracuse and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, husband and infant son Robert C. Bowman, Jr. predeceasing her she is also predeceased by two sisters, Beatrice Dean and Patricia Cram, a brother Joseph C. Combs, Jr. and a great-grandson Bear Hazelton.
Harriet enjoyed crocheting and working Bingo with her late husband Bob at the Ridgebury Fire Department. She also found great joy in crocheting and spending time with her loving family.
Family and friends are invited to call Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894. Her funeral and committal service will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Mickey Cavanaugh officiating. Interment will be held privately in Ashland Cemetery, Wellsburg, NY.
Memorials in Harriet’s memory may be made to the Bradford County Manor Activities Fund, 15900 Route 6, Troy, PA 16947.