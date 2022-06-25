Perry “Herm” H. Springstead, a life-long resident of Lowman, New York passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the age of 51.
He was predeceased by his mother, Martha Price; sister, Autumn Townsand; and longtime best friend, Jerry Bennett.
Herm is survived by his wife, Alice Faye Springstead; his step-children, Daltyn Decker, Ashlee Decker, Victoria Amaro-Decker and Hallea Decker; sister, Candy (Michael) Wagner; special nieces and nephews, Karen Wagner, Jessica Townsand, Jeffrey Wagner, Nathan (Josie) Wagner, Timothy Townsand and Justin Townsand; great nieces he adored, Elizabeth Wagner and Rose Burgess; and many special friends.
Herm was born in Elmira, New York and attended Waverly Central Schools. Herm worked many odd jobs and was a self-employed equipment operator with his own backhoe.
He did lots of construction jobs, digging sewers, drive ways, hauled top soil, gravel and snow plowed. He would help his friend, Jerry with logging and firewood.
He enjoyed his mini funny farm, where he raised lots of pigs, chickens, ducks and guinea hens. He had a love of his Ford trucks and was a man of many talents.
He was one of those people who would do anything for anyone, you just had to call. He also collected many things, including milk bottles.
He was also a part of the Gene Purvis racing team #88 at the Chemung Speedrome.
A time of calling will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A celebration of Herm’s life will be held at the family residence at 3 p.m. at 1228 Roberts Hollow Road, Lowman, New York. For those wishing to send a message of sympathy, you may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.