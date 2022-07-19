On July 13, 2022, Christopher Patrick Stedge, 52, of Ulster, Pa. received his wings in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.
Chris was a kind and happy friend to many and a great fan of life! Football, music, movies, auto racing, hockey, and even televised sports, he enjoyed them all and cheered for his favorites, the Bills, Penn State, and Logano. Proud to be a graduate of SRU High School, Class of 1988, Chris began his work career at Taylor Beef in Wyalusing. Though it was a long drive, he could always be depended on to be there. Retirement came after 34 years due to a diagnosis of brain cancer in March, 2021. His friends at Cargill continued to support him with cards, calls, and visits when Chris would remind them (with a smile) that he was now retired.
Christopher is survived by his parents, Richard and Debra Lewis Stedge at home, Ulster, Pa.; brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Kelly Stedge, Columbia Cross Roads, Pa.; special niece Delaney “Laney” Stedge, Columbia Cross Roads, Pa.; nephew, Joseph Clark, Luverne, AL. A large number of aunts, uncles, cousins and wonderful friends complete his immediate family.
Chris was predeceased by maternal grandparents Robert and Elizabeth Wanita Lewis; paternal grandparents John Lloyd and Winifred Stedge, and Florence Salsman Whitmire; and uncle Robert Charles Lewis.
Christopher was a member of the Catholic Community of Epiphany Church, Sayre, PA. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Ridgebury, PA on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 10 a.m.. Interment of ashes will occur at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Christopher’s name to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848. And you might give a cheer for the Buffalo Bills and Penn State, too.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service,1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Chris’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com