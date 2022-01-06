John W. Kelley, 79, of Milan, Pa., passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 with his loving family by his side.
He was predeceased by parents, Benjamin William and Catherine Mary Walsh Kelley; and his wife, Patricia A. Kelley.
John is survived by his wife, Linda Hardenstine; his children, Debra Pendleton, Jim (Heather) Kelley, Brian (Laurie) Kelley and Karen (Scott) Chase; stepchildren, Johnny (Shelly) Hardenstine, Vicky (John) Glavin and Penny Hardenstine; siblings, Raymond (Pauline) Kelley and Ann Marie (Edwin) Sick; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
John was born in Towanda, Pa., and lived for many years in Dushore, Pa., and moved to the Valley to raise their family. He worked for over 38 years at Osram Sylvania in Towanda, Pa. He enjoyed woodworking, working on and collecting tractors and lawn mowers. He enjoyed helping to run the horse boarding service with his wife, Linda. He had a special place in his heart for his dogs.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family at the East Smithfield United Methodist Church in East Smithfield, Pa. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to John’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.