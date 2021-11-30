Cathy Ann (Cocco) Soprano passed away at home surrounded by her family on Nov. 28, 2021 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.
Born on March 4, 1957 to Jean and the late John Cocco, Cathy lived her entire life in Waverly, N.Y. She graduated from Waverly High School in 1975, and completed her R.N. from St. Joseph’s Nursing School.
Cathy had a fulfilling career as a nurse until the mid-1990’s when she completed her Master’s Degree in Elementary Education at Elmira College. She taught Kindergarten and 1st grade at Lincoln Street School from 1996-2016 and very much enjoyed all of her students.
Cathy was predeceased by her father John A. Cocco, and parents-in-law, Mary and Joseph Soprano, and Lois Langdon Soprano, as well as her close cousin, Terri (Cocco) Pannone.
Cathy is survived by the love of her life and high school sweetheart, husband of 43 years, Bill, their children Julie (Greg) Borsz, Kelly, and Joseph (Corissa), and grandchildren, Anna and Lukas Borsz, her mother Jean W. Cocco, her sister Mary (Kevin) Gosney, sisters-in-law MaryJo (Richard) Hatch, and Cathy (Tom) Jordan, nephews John Gosney, Jeffrey (Kortnie) Gosney, and Jason (Gabriella) Gosney, Scott (Leshia) Hatch, Emily (Ryan) Chen, and great nieces and nephews Nora, Charlotte, Logan, and Landon.
She was especially close to her extended family including her uncles, aunts, and cousins, as well as their children and grandchildren. Cathy loved and cherished family gatherings — especially the annual gnocchi party — and loved to see those traditions carry on through the generations.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 2 at St. James Catholic Church, where Cathy also celebrated the Sacraments of Baptism, Penance, Eucharist, Confirmation, and Marriage, and was an active member for her entire life. Visitation will take place at St. James from 10 — 11 am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Valley Food Pantry: 418 Waverly St. Waverly, NY 14892; Lourdes Hospice: 4102 Vestal Rd. Vestal, NY 13850; Guthrie Oncology; or Roswell Park Cancer Center.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Cathy’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.